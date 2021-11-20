Vietnam wins big tea contract with Malaysian partner

Women harvest tea leaves on an ancient tea tree (Illustrative: SGGP)

The contract was inked by Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Malaysia Pham Quoc Anh and Liew Choon Kong, Director of Kong Wooi Fong, within the framework of the Selangor International Business Summit 2021 (SIBS 2021) on November 19.

Nam Son Co., Ltd and Asia Tea are among the biggest companies specialising in tea production, processing and export in Vietnam.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents, Liew Choon Kong expressed his satisfaction at the Vietnamese partners, and highly valued Vietnamese tea products, especially black tea.

As the second biggest exporter in Malaysia, only after Indonesia, Vietnam holds a lot of potential, he said, suggesting Vietnam optimise fairs and exhibitions to explore tea demand of local customers, thus going deeper into the Malaysian market.

Anh said Vietnamese food and beverage firms need to secure Halal certificates to enter the market.

SIBS 2021 takes place from November 18-21, featuring more than 2,000 booths from 10 countries and territories.