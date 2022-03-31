Vietnam wants to deepen comprehensive partnership with US: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for newly-appointed US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper in Hanoi on March 30. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a reception for newly-appointed US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper in Hanoi, Chinh expressed his belief that the diplomat will make more contributions to the comprehensive partnership.



Chinh noted with pleasure strides made in the bilateral ties over the past time, with economic and trade cooperation remaining a driving force.



Last year, two-way trade surpassed US$100 billion to reach the record $111 billion, he continued.



The two countries have also cooperated in the Covid-19 fight and post-pandemic recovery, he said, using the occasion to thank the US government and people for donating tens of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Vietnam during the combat.



The PM stressed that cooperation in the settlement of war consequences is a bright spot in the Vietnam-US ties, which has contributed to building trust between the two peoples.



He also commended the bilateral partnership in climate change response, education-training and national defense and security.



The PM noted his wish and belief that the Vietnam-US relations will continue to develop sustainably on the principles of sincerity, trust, respect and equality, looking towards a better future.



For his part, Knapper applauded Vietnam’s strong development across spheres, especially in Covid-19 prevention and control and post-pandemic recovery.



The ambassador pledged to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to maintain regular delegation exchanges and meetings between the two countries at all levels and channels.



Knapper said he will also work to boost the bilateral trade and economic links, as well as cooperation in climate change response, high-quality infrastructure building, green and sustainable development, personnel training and digital transformation.



The US will make every possible effort to support Vietnam, the ambassador emphasized, expressing his belief that the Southeast Asian nation’s program on quick recovery and sustainable development will be a success, contributing to promoting economic recovery and development in the region.



Knapper also reiterated the US’s wish to enhance cooperation with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Indo-Pacific, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, as reflected in the US’s new strategies and initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Strategy.



The two sides also exchanged views on ASEAN’s stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea and peacefully settling disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).







VNA