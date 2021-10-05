  1. International

Vietnam wants to closely cooperate with Japan’s new government: Spokeswoman

VNA
Vietnam wants to closely cooperate with Japan’s new Prime Minister and government to elevate the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new height, for the sake of the two countries’ people, and peace stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.
Vietnam wants to closely cooperate with Japan’s new government: Spokeswoman ảnh 1 Kishida Fumio is elected as the 100th PM of Japan. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement on October 4, while responding to reporters’ queries regarding Japan’s new PM Kishida Fumio.
“Vietnam congratulates H.E Kishida Fumio on his election as the 100th PM of Japan. We believe that under the leadership of PM Kishida Fumio, Japan will further prosper and the Japanese people will be happier,” she said.
Vietnam attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Japan, Hang affirmed.

