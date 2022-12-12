Vietnam, US on mission to find servicemen missing in action

Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) and Executive Director of the US National League of POW/MIA Families Ann Mills Griffiths at the meeting in Hanoi on December 12. (Photo: VNA)

The host official welcomed Executive Director of the league Ann Mills Griffiths and other delegation members returning to Vietnam since their last trip in January 2018 to discuss affairs related to the search for US servicemen missing in action, adding that they will have full cooperation from the Vietnamese administration and people in this humanitarian mission.



Lam noted Griffiths’ visit is taking place amid growing relations between Vietnam and the US, and that the two countries still hold more cooperation potential in all areas.



He expressed his hope that the league’s activities will become a pillar and a bright spot in Vietnam-US ties.



For her part, Griffiths said the league will continue working with Vietnamese authorities, including the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons, in efforts to search for those missing in action, thereby contributing to the settlement of war aftermath in Vietnam and the enhancement of overall bilateral cooperation.







VNA