Vietnam, UN sign strategic framework for sustainable development cooperation

The strategic framework signing ceremony in Hanoi on August 11 (Photo: Ministry of Planning and Investment)

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, as assigned by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis signed the document.

The Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation 2022 - 2026 guides and steers the Government of Vietnam and the UN’s collaboration on accelerating progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It highlights the joint commitment to deliver sustainable development for all.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dung said that the CF will be implemented at a time when Vietnam has strengthened its post-pandemic economic recovery, responded to climate change and transitioned to a green, circular economy. The Government has also been making efforts to improve institutions and policies in order to mobilize resources from all economic sectors to develop the country.

“Together with other development partners, the UN plays an important role in supporting Vietnam in its development, integration and strong participation in global development through policy advice to the Government, sharing Vietnam’s experience with developing countries and introducing international experience to ensure a sustainable, green growth economy that balances economic and social development,” he said.

The UN official affirmed that the principle of leaving no one behind runs through the CF as the fundamental commitment of the UN in Vietnam.

“Ensuring that no one is left behind requires a broad, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” she said.

The Government of Vietnam has together with the United Nations outlined four key development outcomes, namely inclusive social development, climate change response, disaster resilience and environmental sustainability, shared prosperity through economic transformation and governance, and access to justice.

Of which, inclusive social development concentrates on inclusive, gender responsive, disability sensitive, equitable, affordable and quality social services and social protection, with the aim of helping people in Vietnam escape from poverty in all its dimensions and empowering people to reach their full potential.

