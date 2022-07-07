Vietnam treasures and wants to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Hanoi on July 6, during which the PM affirmed that Vietnam has attached great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and wanted to deepen and make the bilateral cooperative ties more effective in all spheres.
Highly valuating the positive results in bilateral cooperation over the past years, PM Chinh thanked the Russian side for its valuable support and assistance to Vietnam in the past and during the current process of national construction and development, most recently in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lavrov said that Russia always considers Vietnam an important partner in the region and wants to further foster cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.
Both sides agreed to further promote high-level agreements reached by leaders of the two countries and pledged to maintain bilateral cooperation in traditional areas where they have advantages.
PM Chinh asked ministries and sectors of both countries to remove difficulties in trade, investment and transport, while optimising the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and creating favourable conditions for businesses of both nations to expand their partnership.
At the same time, both sides should resume collaboration activities in the fields of culture, sports, tourism, education, training, and people-to-people exchange as the Covid-19 pandemic was controlled, he said.
The PM affirmed that Vietnam has persisted with a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development and building an independent and self-reliant economy with active international integration and firm protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He suggested the two sides organise the 24th meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic - Commercial and Scientific - Technological Cooperation in Vietnam.
Lavrov shared Russia’s viewpoints on the Ukraine issue. PM Chinh took this occasion to thank Russia for supporting the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine.
The Russian minister spoke highly of Vietnam's standpoint, role, positive and responsible contributions to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.
He agreed on the importance of settling disputes in the East Sea through peaceful measures in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and hoped for the soon finalisation of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
PM Chinh also thanked the Russian Government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to stably reside, do business and study in Russia, especially during difficult times of Covid-19.
The leader asked the Russian FM to convey his invitation to Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.
