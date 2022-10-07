Vietnam, Thailand hold second energy forum





The Vietnam - Thailand second energy forum in Bangkok on October 6 (Photo: VNA)

Permanent Secretary of the Thai Ministry of Energy Kulit Sombatsiri said his country wishes to promote substantive cooperation in energy with Vietnam.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said since the first forum was held in Binh Dinh province in 2015, bilateral energy cooperation has reaped many encouraging results.

Thailand is an important energy investor in Vietnam, he said, elaborating that its businesses have been investing in wind, solar and thermal power plants in many Vietnamese localities.

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and the national oil and gas firm of Thailand, via its subsidiaries, are also working together in some oil and gas exploration and exploitation projects in Vietnam and Algeria, he added.

Affirming the importance of the energy partnership with Thailand, An held that the organisation of the second forum was necessary amid numerous difficulties facing the global energy industry as it helped the two sides learn each country’s energy cooperation demand, strengthen energy cooperation, and contribute to their countries’ enhanced strategic partnership set up in 2015.

At the forum, participants discussed and shared experience in many important energy development issues of Vietnam and Thailand, which have the common target of shifting to clean energy to minimise climate change impacts.

They also talked opportunities for energy business partnerships in the future, the expansion of trade and investment links, the exchange of knowledge and technology, innovations in petroleum exploration and clean energy production, and the development of new fuels like hydrogen and ammonia so as to jointly promote energy security and sustainable energy.

They also highly valued the investment climate in Vietnam and held that the country is a potential market with high profitability in the energy sector.

Businesses of Vietnam and Thailand also met one another to seek partnership chances.

VNA