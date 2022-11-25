Vietnam sends seven more peacekeepers to UN missions

Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Defence Minister, hands over the President’s decisions to seven army officers. (Photo: VNA)



The Defence Ministry handed over to seven army officers the President’s decisions to send them to UN peacekeeping missions at a ceremony on November 24.



Among the seven, two are assigned to the European Union Training Mission in Central African Republic for the first time.



Another two will join the UN mission in South Sudan, replacing two Vietnamese officers who have completed their term.



Two other officers will take up duty at the UN mission in Central African Republic, and one will go to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).



On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien asked the officers to strictly follow the viewpoint and policy on external relations of the Party, State and army, uphold the fine tradition of the Vietnam People’s Army and well perform assigned duties and tasks.

VNA