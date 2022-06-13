Vietnam sees off 156 sappers to UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei

Illustrative photo (Source: qdnd.vn)



The group was scheduled to move to Uganda first then to Abyei.

It was the second deployment of the unit, with the first 28 members leaving Vietnam on May 3 and arriving in Abyei on May 5.Established in 2014 and debuted in November 2021, the 184-member Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has been the biggest Vietnamese unit to join UN peacekeeping mission to date.Since the end of March, more than 2,000 tons of equipment and goods serving the unit have been delivered to the mission in Abyei by sea.

