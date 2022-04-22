Vietnam seeks strong relations with Chilean region

Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang (right) meets with Regional Governor Luis Cuvertino during his visit to Los Rios. (Photo: VNA)

He met with Regional Governor Luis Cuvertino and Presidential Delegation Paola Pena Marin, both of whom highly spoke of Vietnam’s socio-economic development over recent years and expressed their hope for the Southeast Asian country to share experience, especially in agriculture.



Cuvertino said Los Rios hopes to foster cooperation with Vietnamese localities in the fields of trade, tourism and education; while Marin suggested the two sides boost cultural exchanges, saying the Government of Chile stands ready to support the region in establishing and enhancing partnership with Vietnamese localities.



Ambassador Giang, for his part, emphasized that the two countries have maintained a friendly relationship and cooperation over the last 51 years.



The bilateral trade averages around US$1.2 – US$1.3 billion annually, the highest recorded between Chile and ASEAN member states, he said, adding that he is happy to act as a bridge between Vietnamese and Chilean localities, including Los Rios.



He later met with governors of the region’s cities of La Union and Lago Ranco and vice governors of Rancagua. The diplomat also visited one of Los Rios’ major companies, Apicoop, to discuss about its future projects in Vietnam. The company is known as a producer and exporter of honey and fruits to China and European countries.



He also took the occasion to attend Lago Ranco cultural fair, the seventh of its kind, to showcase Vietnamese handicraft products and cuisine to local residents.







VNA