Vietnam, Russia establish new center to step up cancer treatment cooperation

Illustrative photo (Source: afcr.org)



The MoU was inked at a Vietnamese business forum held as part of the 14th St. Petersburg International Innovation Forum. The signing ceremony was participated by Prof. Dr. Tran Dai Lam, Director of the Institute for Tropical Technology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology; Arkady Stolpner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Berezin Sergey Medical Institute (MIBS) in St. Petersburg; and Evgeny Grigoriev, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg.

The Russia-Vietnam center will be a place for the research, diagnosis and treatment of cancers with modern technologies, including proton radiation therapy technology, creating a premise for the implementation of a trial model of cancer treatment hospital using the therapy in Vietnam.Speaking at the ceremony, Lam said the project opens a new prospect of cooperation with Russia and is the first step for Vietnam to become a cancer treatment center in Southeast Asia.Lam also emphasised that it will contribute to the fight against cancers in Vietnam with high efficiency and reasonable costs regarding the use of the most advanced technologies.After the signing, Stolpner announced that the MIBS will sponsor the cost for sending three Vietnamese children to Russia for free cancer treatment at the MIBS each year.