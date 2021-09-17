Vietnam, RoK agree to boost defence ties

Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) receives Korea Vice Minister of National Defence Park Jae-min on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Mr. Giang highly appreciated the results of the dialogue and the outcomes of cooperation between the two defence ministries over the past time.

He expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to further strengthen the friendship, and effective and practical cooperation in many fields in the coming time.

The minister thanked the Korean Government for supporting Vietnam with aid packages to help Vietnam in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Giang said he expected to welcome the Korean Minister of National Defence to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

Earlier on the same day, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Korean Vice Minister of National Defence Park Jae-min co-chaired the 9th defence policy dialogue.

At the event, the two sides exchanged views on the global and regional security situation and international issues of common concern.

The deputy ministers highly evaluated the outcomes of cooperation in a number of fields and agreed to promote the achieved results.

They also pledged to strengthen cooperation in defence industry, settlement of war consequences, maritime security, and activities related to UN peacekeeping, Covid-19 prevention and control, and coordination activities at forums within the multilateral framework, especially cooperation mechanisms led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).