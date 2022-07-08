Vietnam ready to cooperate and share experience in combating illegal fishing

Vietnamese offshore fishing vessels in the waters of Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 7, when reporters mentioned the US’s wish to cooperate with Vietnam to fight illegal fishing, the diplomat affirmed that Vietnam is interested in the information.



Vietnam's stance on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is consistent and has been stated many times, she added.



Accordingly, Vietnam advocates the sustainable development of the marine economy and fishing industry, with the structure of ships and occupations being suitable to the allowable exploitation of aquatic resources and fully complying with regulations on combating IUU fishing and relevant international conventions and agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory or member. These pacts include the Agreement for the Implementation of the Provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of December 10, 1982 relating to the Conservation and Management of Straddling Fish Stocks and Highly Migratory Fish Stocks; and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s Agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.



Hang said Vietnam has built and perfected a legal system on fisheries to ensure effectiveness and efficiency; implemented measures to reduce IUU fishing activities; and stop and prevent Vietnamese fishing vessels from illegally exploiting seafood in foreign waters.



She noted that relevant agencies and coastal localities regularly manage and run communication campaigns to instruct fishermen on how to comply with Vietnam's laws and respect foreign waters established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



Vietnam also actively and responsibly participates in international forums and regional action plans to combat IUU fishing, and promotes effective and sustainable fisheries management in accordance with international law, stated the spokeswoman.

VNA