Vietnam ranks fifth at Army Games 2022

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Vietnam won one gold, two silver and five bronze medals at the Games.

Russia ranked the first, followed by Uzbekistan. Belarus and Kazakhstan came second, while China and Iran ranked third.Army Games 2022 took place from August 13-27, bringing together 264 teams from 34 countries worldwide. Its competitions were held in Russia and 11 other countries, namely Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam.This year, Vietnam hosted the Games’ competitions in the category of “Emergency Area”.

Vietnamplus