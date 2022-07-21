Vietnam potential tourism market of Cambodia

Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

He made the statement at the Cambodian Tourism Roadshow held by the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism in coordination with the People’s Committee of Can Tho city on July 20. It aims to promote the potential of Cambodia's tourism and strengthen cooperation between the two countries' tourism sectors.



Entitled “Visit Cambodia next – Safe, warm, clean and Green Tourism Destination”, the program is part of activities aiming to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia's diplomatic relations.



At the event. (Photo: VNA)

The official said the program will open many opportunities for tourism enterprises of the two countries to meet, exchange and share ideas to promote the development of tourism activities between Vietnam and Cambodia.

He also appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, thereby creating favorable conditions for tourism activities to recover and flourish.

Addressing the event, Ha Van Sieu, deputy general director of the Vietnam Administration of Tourism, said Vietnam and Cambodia have completely opened up international tourism at all border gates by land, air and sea after two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ha Van Sieu, deputy general director of the Vietnam Administration of Tourism, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The two countries have recognized each other's vaccine passports. Many cooperation and tourism promotion activities within the bilateral and multilateral framework have been effectively implemented, attracting the attention of tourism agencies and associations of the two sides, he said.

Sieu said he was confident that tourism promotion activities between Cambodia and Vietnam will reap success.

Vietnamplus