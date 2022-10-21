Vietnam pays attention to citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a regular press conference of the ministry, Hang said in the context of the conflict in Ukraine developing more complicatedly and unpredictably, the ministry quickly asked the Vietnamese Embassy to maintain contact with the Vietnamese community in the country to stay updated, to ensure round-the-clock hotline services, and work with local authorities to take measures to support and ensure life and property safety for Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Ukraine.

There are about 500 Vietnamese in Ukraine, and no casualties have been reported since the recent complex developments, the spokesperson said, citing the figure of the embassy.

On October 18, the ministry’s Consular Department requested Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine to frequently contact with the embassy and prepare plans to protect themselves and their families, including evacuating from major cities and away from dangerous areas, Hang noted.

They were also advised to contact with competent agencies through citizen protection hotlines of the department as well as Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies in Ukraine and its adjacent countries, she said.

Vietnam always pays attention to and keeps a close watch on developments relating to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she said, stressing that once again, Vietnam calls on relevant parties to resume dialogues and resolve issues through peaceful measures in accordance with basic principles of international law, especially those on respecting countries' independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Vietnam also hopes that the lives and assets of people in Ukraine, including Vietnamese citizens, are guaranteed, she added.

As an active, responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is willing to contribute to the process of promoting dialogues and looking for solutions to stabilise the situation soon, for peace and stability of the region and the world, Hang affirmed./.

VNA