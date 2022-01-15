  1. International

Vietnam opposes East Sea claims inconsistent with international law

Vietnam always opposes and does not accept all claims in the East Sea that are inconsistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 14.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang
Vietnam has repeatedly affirmed its consistent and clear viewpoint on East Sea disputes, both bilaterally and multilaterally, she noted.  

The spokesperson made the remarks while answering reporters’ question regarding Vietnam’s response to a Limits in the Seas study recently released by the US Department of State.  

Vietnam acknowledges the US Department of State’s announcement of the study, the 150th in the Limits in the Seas series, Hang said.

On this occasion, Vietnam once again calls on parties concerned to respect its sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction in the East Sea, as well as diplomatic and legal processes, and make active and substantive contributions to maintaining peace and stability, and safeguarding security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, the integrity of the UNCLOS, and the rules-based order, she said.

