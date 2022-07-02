Vietnam opposes and demands Taiwan to cancel live-fire drills on Ba Binh island

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Answering a reporter's query on Vietnam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan on June 28 and 29, Hang said the exercises seriously violated Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over the Truong Sa archipelago; threatened peace, stability, safety and security of navigation; induced tensions and complicated the situation in the East Sea.

She stressed that Vietnam's stance on Taiwan's live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa archipelago is clear, consistent and affirmed over the past years.

Vietnamplus