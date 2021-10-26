Vietnam offers US$2.5 million, medical supplies to aid Laos’ pandemic fight

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (R) presents a token of the gifts to at the event Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony saw the handover of the token of gifts to the Lao side.

Addressing the event, Dung said with regard to the two nations’ great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, the Vietnamese leaders and people have always paid great attention to the developments of the pandemic in Laos, especially over the last two months.

He hoped the assistance from Vietnam can make a practical contribution to Laos’ fight against Covid-19.

He took the occasion to thank the Lao Government for paying attention to the Vietnamese community in Laos, including launching a drive to vaccinate them against the coronavirus.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang stressed that despite facing difficulties in dealing with its fourth wave of Covid-19, the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have always supported their Lao counterparts over the past time, reflecting the nations’ amity, special solidarity, and comprehensive collaboration.

The diplomat said he is confident that Vietnam’s valuable and timely gifts will help Laos soon overcome the current outbreaks.