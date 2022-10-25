Vietnam, Namibia to boost relations in multiple fields

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu (upper, left) and Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu (upper, right) hold talks via videoconference on October 24. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister Hieu valued the two countries’ cooperation at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, and thanked Namibia for backing Vietnam’s candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 -2025.

Speaking highly of bilateral relations, Matundu underlined her country’s consistent support for Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national development efforts at present. She also asked Vietnam to share experience in addressing war aftermath and coordinate in the implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace, and security.

The two officials agreed to increase all-level mutual visits and step up meetings between Vietnamese and Namibian ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses so as to create prerequisites for multifaceted partnerships, especially in economy, trade, and investment.

They held that there remains much room for cooperation in economy, trade, and investment. They highlighted the determination to raise bilateral trade by providing the best possible conditions for commodities of the two countries' strength to enter each other’s markets and encouraging enterprises to seek investment and business chances in each other’s countries.

With 80 percent of agricultural products in Namibia imported, Matundu said this is a big opportunity for Vietnamese firms and investors, adding that her country hopes to export meat and meat products to the Southeast Asian nation.

Both sides shared the view that their countries boast huge potential for agricultural cooperation.

Hieu noted Vietnam has reaped many agricultural achievements and also successfully carried out agricultural cooperation projects in many African countries. It is ready to share experience and work with Namibia to develop agriculture like what have been obtained in a trilateral project on fisheries among Vietnam, Namibia, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Matundu also called on Vietnam to resume the exchange of agricultural experts to help Namibia with rice farming and aquaculture, which was implemented during 2010 - 2014.

In addition, Namibia wishes to learn from Vietnam’s experience in building the Diplomatic Academy and promote the exchange of experts, lecturers, and students, she noted.

During the talks, the two sides also agreed to accelerate the negotiation of important agreements to create preconditions for bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Minister Matundu said she will ask her ministry’s units to ratify the agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders between the two countries early.

VNA