Vietnam, Italy seek to step up cooperation in various spheres





At the meeting, Hang shared with her guest Vietnam’s socio-economic development strategy for the 2021 – 2030 period and thanked Italy for its provision of official development assistance (ODA), thus contributing to the Southeast Asian country’s development goals and priorities.She suggested the two sides continue effectively implementing the development cooperation agreement between the two nations, focusing on the fields where Italy has strength and Vietnam has demand such as adaption to climate change, energy, sustainable development, improving the law system, infrastructure and human resources.Cerasoli affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner in terms of development cooperation of the Italian government.He informed that the AICS Office in Hanoi is upgraded to be in charge of the region and proposed the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs work as a bridge to connect with ASEAN partners in building strategies and prioritized areas for development cooperation with Italy in the region.

VNA