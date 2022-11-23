Vietnam introduces handicraft products, cuisine at UN Bazaar 2022

Pham Nam Kim, former director of the Vaud state bank, (second from left), expressing hope that his paintings can help promote the beauty of Vietnamese people as well as renowned landscapes to international friends (Photo: VNA)

The Charity Bazaar is held annually to raise funds for children living in difficult circumstances around the world, including those from Vietnam.

Like in previous editions, the Vietnamese mission continued introducing to international friends typical handicraft products and food imbued with the identity of Vietnamese culinary culture.

This year, it also organised an exhibition of 15 paintings of Pham Nam Kim, former director of the Vaud state bank in Switzerland.

These paintings depict the beauty of Vietnamese people as well as renowned landscapes such as Hoan Kiem lake, and Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi capital city.

The 2022 festival attracted thousands of visitors.

VNA