Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hailed India for considering Vietnam a priority in its “Act East” policy, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people always attach importance to developing comprehensive strategic partnership with India, seeing India as a partner of top significance and a trustworthy friend.

She suggested the two countries continue increasing consultations, work closely together and offer mutual support at regional and global forums and via State, Government, National Assembly and people-to-people exchange channels.

Xuan proposed implementing the 2021-2023 Action Program for bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and the Vietnam-India Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and People, which was adopted in December 2020.

Further attention should be paid to cooperation in priority fields such as information technology, innovation, energy, digital transformation, health care, pharmaceuticals, tourism, green economy, climate change response, human resource training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange for sustainable development of the two countries following the pandemic, she said.

The Vice President expressed her belief that on the back of solid foundation over the past five decades and high determination of the two countries’ leaders and people, ties between Vietnam and India will further grow for national development and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Nguyen Manh Hung affirmed that the VIFA and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) will work closely with Indian partners and agencies concerned to further boost people-to-people exchange activities.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma also hoped that friendship between the two countries' people will be further tightened and bilateral ties will reach a greater height.

Vietnamplus