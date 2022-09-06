Vietnam hopes for exemption of residence, income taxes for interns in Japan

At the working session between Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato. (Photo: VNA)

Kato thanked the MOLISA for working closely with ministries and sectors of Japan in bringing Vietnamese apprentices to Japan to work over the years, affirming that Japan prioritizes cooperation with Vietnam in receiving Vietnamese apprentices, skilled workers and engineers.



He said that his ministry has given strict punishments, including the withdrawal of licenses, to businesses violating regulations in receiving foreign apprentices, especially acts of violence against foreign workers or unsatisfactory working conditions.



Dung highly valued the coordination of the MHLW over the years as well as the cooperation outcomes between the two ministries in labor and social welfare, especially in human resources development.



He said that Japan is one of the favorite destinations for Vietnamese workers. For higher cooperation efficiency, he suggested that Kato propose to the Japanese Government expanding areas receiving Vietnamese workers, especially sectors that face workforce shortage such as restaurant, hotel, and bus services.



At the working session between Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato. (Photo: VNA)



The same day, Dung had a working session with Hitoshi Kanamori, President of the Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organization (IM Japan), during with Dung highly valued IM Japan’s program to receive foreign interns. He noted that over the past 17 years, 17,838 Vietnamese interns have arrived in Japan within the program.



He proposed that IM Japan continue to support Vietnamese interns, while increasing the inspection over Japanese businesses to ensure good working and studying conditions for the interns.



Dung expressed his hope that the memorandum of understanding on the technical internship training program for Vietnamese technical interns in Japan signed by the MOLISA and IM Japan in June will be implemented effectively and become a model of labor cooperation between the two countries. Minister Kato committed to coordinating with relevant ministries to consider Dung’s proposals.The same day, Dung had a working session with Hitoshi Kanamori, President of the Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organization (IM Japan), during with Dung highly valued IM Japan’s program to receive foreign interns. He noted that over the past 17 years, 17,838 Vietnamese interns have arrived in Japan within the program.He proposed that IM Japan continue to support Vietnamese interns, while increasing the inspection over Japanese businesses to ensure good working and studying conditions for the interns.Dung expressed his hope that the memorandum of understanding on the technical internship training program for Vietnamese technical interns in Japan signed by the MOLISA and IM Japan in June will be implemented effectively and become a model of labor cooperation between the two countries.



Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato. (Photo: VNA)



During his stay in Japan, Minister Dung also visited Taisei Industry Corporation and Aioi Denshi company in Kanagawa Prefecture.



On September 6, he will have a working session with Japanese Minister of Justice Hanashi Yasuhiro to discuss measures to further increase the sending of Vietnamese workers to Japan, improve the workers’ working conditions and minimize illegal residence by the workers. Kanamori committed to enhancing its management capacity and directing member enterprises to improve the living and working conditions for Vietnamese workers.During his stay in Japan, Minister Dung also visited Taisei Industry Corporation and Aioi Denshi company in Kanagawa Prefecture.On September 6, he will have a working session with Japanese Minister of Justice Hanashi Yasuhiro to discuss measures to further increase the sending of Vietnamese workers to Japan, improve the workers’ working conditions and minimize illegal residence by the workers.

VNA