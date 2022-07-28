Vietnam holds center role in ASEAN

At the opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

During the last 27 years, Vietnam has proactively and responsibly participated in building the people-centered ASEAN community, affirming its center role in the region.



Vietnam assumed the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN in 2010 and 2020; and the country successfully organized the 6th, 17th and 36th ASEAN summits in 1998, 2010, and 2020; the World Economic Forum on ASEAN (WEF on ASEAN) in 2018; the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) in 2020; and the ASEAN high-level forum on sub-regional cooperation for sustainable development and inclusive growth in 2021.

Vietnam was also the coordinator of the ASEAN-EU relations; and the rotating chair of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) since July 2022.

At the 14th East Asia Summit in Thailand in 2019 (Photo: VNA)

According to Ambassador Vu Ho, acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, the country has significantly contributed to the development of ASEAN over the past 27 years.

Ho said Vietnam has been making many contributions to maintaining peace and stability in the region, noting that the country always considers peace and stability as the goal, taking responsibility as the motto when joining ASEAN.

Vietnam contributed to the development of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC). The country is also actively participating in the building a code of conduct (COC) in the East Sea. These activities have contributed to building trust, controlling conflicts and disputes.

Vietnam's admission to the bloc marked an important milestone in the country's extensive regional and international integration, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang affirmed.

Since joining ASEAN, Vietnam has increasingly proved itself as a responsible and active member of the group as well as the international community, she said.

The country has promoted extensive integration in politics, economy, diplomacy and all other aspects of life with other countries and organizations around the world.

Vietnam and other member countries have actively built the ASEAN Community from politics, economy, culture and society, while giving priority to strengthening ASEAN connectivity.

During the process, Vietnam and other ASEAN members have expanded relations with many partners around the world, Hang said, adding that more and more countries worldwide want to become partners of ASEAN.

In the context that ASEAN is facing traditional and non-traditional challenges, Vietnam, with its central role in ASEAN, continues to promote the spirit of dialogue and cooperation, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding, narrowing differences, ensuring harmony of interests among the bloc’s member nations, and avoiding conflicts and contradictions.

Vietnamplus