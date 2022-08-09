Vietnam Green Building Week 2022 slated for October

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

This year, the week aims to realise Vietnam’s commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

According to the Ministry of Construction, the Vietnam Green Building Week 2022 will be an open and prestigious forum that connects more than 1,200 policy-makers and representatives of construction businesses, industry-leading architects and design professionals, as well as suppliers of building materials, equipment and technology.

The week will include a plenary session and three thematic discussions on experience in green building planning and development as well as sustainable urban construction, contributing to realising Vietnam's commitments at COP26.

According to the nation’s update on the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Vietnam commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 9 percent by 2030, and this can be further brought to 27 percent with international support through cooperation and mechanisms under the Paris Agreement.

As part of the efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the country issued a wide range of policies and programmes such as the Politburo’s Decision No.55-NQ/TW on orientations of a national energy development strategy by 2030 with a vision until 2045, a national programme on effective use of energy during 2019-2030, and a strategy on building material development during 2021-2020 with a vision until 2050.

The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022 is expected to contribute to enhancing the awareness of stakeholders in promoting green and energy-efficient buildings.

This is also a specific action of Vietnam with a hope to implement international commitments in responding to climate changes and promoting sustainable development.

VNA