Vietnam emerging as important economy in Southeast Asia: Indian expert

Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong welcomes visiting Japanese PM Kishida Fumio (Photo: SGGP)

PM Kishida’s visit took place nearly five months after the Japan visit by Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in November 2021.

In his article run in website moderndiplomacy.eu, Pankaj Jha mentioned talks between PM Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida, in which PM Chinh highly valued Japanese investment in Vietnam.



The scholar noted that the Japanese government leader’s visit aims to explore possibilities for cooperation between the two countries in areas of developing technology parks, software industry and export processing zones, bringing Vietnam into the Japanese trade network, vocational training and tourism promotion.

He added that the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the facilitation of regional trade is the priority of both Vietnamese and Japanese governments.

Jha highlighted that Vietnam is seeking to diversify its supply chain, adding that Vietnam and Japan can be seen as each other’s natural partner in strengthening regional security, trade, investment, innovation and research as well as promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

VNA