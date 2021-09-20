Vietnam, Cuba’s defence leaders hold talks

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (left) and Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera ink a plan for defence cooperation for 2020 – 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister Chien is accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc during his official visit to Cuba.



At the meeting, Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera highly spoke of President Phuc’s visit to Cuba, saying it reaffirms the solidarity and special brotherhood between the two countries at the time when the world is facing challenges caused by the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Both sides welcomed the outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation over recent years which are in line with documents and agreements signed by the two ministries and commitments made by the countries’ leaders. They particularly spoke highly of results achieved in 2020, highlighting the compilation of a set of documents on the Vietnam-Cuba defence partnership over the last six decades (1960 – 2020) as an example.



They agreed to further increase delegation exchanges, high-level dialogues and cooperation in defence industry, personnel training, cyber security, military medicine and other areas that both sides have competitive edges and potential.



They also agreed to coordinate in responding to the pandemic and soon develop and sign a cooperation plan between the two countries’ military medical forces for the next five years.

