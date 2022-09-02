Vietnam confident to shoulder international responsibilities

Vietnamese officers before departing for UN peacekeeping mission (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam has shown its strong commitment to striving to build trust and dialogues, serving as a bridge seeking peaceful solutions to conflicts worldwide, he said, adding that its fulfillment of tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 is solid evidence.

A Vietnamese delegation is also attending the third UN Chiefs of Police Summit in New York from August 30-September 3 to convey a message that Vietnam is willing to join the international peacekeeping missions.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix thanked Vietnam for its active contributions to the UN peacekeeping activities.

It is the willingness and high sense of responsibility when working for the international community that helped Vietnam earn seats at important multilateral organizations such as the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union, and the International Law Commission, he said.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the deployment ceremony for Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level 2 Field Hospital 4 participating in the UN missions in Abyei and South Sudan. (Photo: SGGP)

It was also a driving force for Vietnam to represent the Asia-Pacific to bid a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, showing its confidence to shoulder important international responsibilities.

Countries worldwide also highly valued Vietnam’s great contributions to ASEAN’s development.

Guterres hailed Vietnam’s proposal to lift ASEAN-UN ties to a greater height to further uphold the spirit of unilateralism.

Commenting on Vietnam’s external relation achievements, the Permanent Representative of Belgium to the UN Ambassador Philippe Kridelka affirmed that Vietnam has strong voices and trust of the world, especially in Asia, Africa, Europe, and America.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam, many representatives of governments and international organizations expressed appreciation for the country’s position and cooperation.

Deputy State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Stifter Adam emphasized that Vietnam is the most important partner of Hungary in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam’s active, proactive and responsible participation on international arena has shown a new country that is confident and willing to shoulder international responsibilities for peace and sustainable development, said Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnamplus