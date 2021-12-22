Vietnam, Cambodia to forge cooperation in agro-forestry-fishery

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21 met with President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum as part of his State visit to the neighbouring country. (Photo: VNA) The working session took place within the framework of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s ongoing State visit to Cambodia.





Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh said Vietnam is the biggest among 90 importers of Cambodian agricultural products, saying it wishes to speed up the implementation of cooperation projects in agriculture and aquaculture with the neighbouring country.



For his part, Cambodian Minister Veng Sakhon said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries have recorded remarkable achievements in cooperation in growing industrial and agricultural trees, especially rubber and banana.



The two ministers concurred to intensify inspections over timber trading and proposed signing a number of cooperation agreements in agriculture and fishery between the two governments in the time ahead.