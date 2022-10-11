Vietnam calls for comprehensive approach in addressing climate change challenges

Illustrative image (Source: kinhtemoitruong.vn)

Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam at the UN, suggested that ahead of the upcoming relevant meetings of the UN, countries should work to ensure pragmatic progress in the implementation of international commitments.

People should be put at the centre in the response efforts, she said, stressing the need to ensure financial balance for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Thoa proposed countries continue to integrate climate, environment and biodiversity issues into their legal frameworks, policies and action plans; build and promote a green, sustainable economy; and raise public awareness of the matters.

She emphasised the significance of science, technology and innovation to national sustainable development strategies, as well as scientific and technical cooperation, and technology transfer in this regard.

The representative spoke of Vietnam’s efforts in implementing comprehensive and specific measures to fulfill its climate and environment commitments, saying the country has amended and adopted relevant legal documents and updated its National Climate Change Strategy to 2050 and the Nationally Determined Contributions under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

VNA