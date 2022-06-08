Vietnam becomes Vice President of UN General Assembly

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)



The country will perform its responsibility within one year from September 13.

Ambassador Csaba Korosi from Hungary has become the 77th President of the UN General Assembly (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)



Other countries elected as Vice Presidents of the 77th UN General Assembly are Benin, Burundi, Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Zimbabwe (Africa), Malaysia, Nepal, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (Asia-Pacific), Chile, El Salvador, Jamaica (Latin America), Estonia (Eatern Europe), Israel, Australia (Western Europe and others).



During its 45-year membership of the UN, Vietnam has shouldered many great responsibilities and made many substantial and effective contributions to the largest multilateral organisation on the planet. With its proper multilateral foreign policy, in which the UN is the focus, Vietnam – in its new position, will continue to make more contributions to the UN’s lofty goals - settling conflicts and maintaining peace and stability for all the people of the world.

At a meeting on June 7 (New York time), the UN General Assembly also elected Ambassador Csaba Korosi from Hungary as the 77th President of the UN General Assembly, replacing Abdulla Shahid, Maldivian, President of the 76th UN General Assembly.The UN General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the UN and the only one of the UN with representatives from all the 193 member states. It has broad authority in the fields of political, economic, cultural and social cooperation; has the right to discuss and make recommendations on matters falling within the scope of the Charter or any matter within the competence of the organs of the UN, for the purpose of promoting international cooperation on a global scale.

