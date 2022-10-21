Vietnam attends Singapore International Cyber Week

Within the framework of the SICW2022, Minister of Public Security To Lam attends the seventh ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity. (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the SICW2022, Lam attended the seventh ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity.



At a plenary session of the conference, the minister said cybersecurity cooperation in ASEAN should be focused on promoting the awareness and actions in the 10-member grouping towards cybersecurity.



He reiterated Vietnam’s commitments to further participating actively, pragmatically and effectively in intensifying ASEAN’s efforts in handling challenges to cybersecurity.



Lam also urged ASEAN member countries to join hands to organize legal forums on cybersecurity in the bloc in order to exchange experience in applying international law in this field and implementing the principle of national sovereignty in cyberspace.



On this occasion, the minister had bilateral meetings with senior officials of Singapore, the US, and Australia.



Meeting with Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-In-Charge Of Smart Nation And Cybersecurity Josephine Teo, and Minister of Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, he suggested the two sides maintain and expand international cooperation in cybersecurity with flexible formats like exchanging information and experience and conducting joint exercises.



The two countries should consider signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in drug combat, he said.



At his meeting with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Lam asked the US official to pay attention to enhancing cooperation between law enforcement and criminal justice agencies of the two countries through the existing mechanisms, saying the two sides should share information and experience, and exchange delegations in this regard.



The two sides also consented to soon perfect relevant procedures to sign an MoU on cooperation in trans-national crime combat between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the US Department of Homeland Security.



Lam also had a meeting with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Tim Watts, during which the Vietnamese official suggested that law enforcement agencies of the two countries step up cooperation in fighting cybercrime, focusing on the research, building and signing of cooperation documents and agreements.



He said the two countries should set up a direct, effective communication mechanism to exchange experience and information, and strengthen public-private partnership in the investigation and handling work.



Organized by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, SICW is Asia-Pacific’s most established cybersecurity event.



With the theme of “Digital Security: A Shared Responsibility”, SICW 2022 ramps up the momentum on cyber capacity building and international partnerships amid a landscape fraught with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and explores strategies to navigate volatile power relations between state and non-state actors.

