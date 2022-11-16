Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Indian state

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (R) and Saurin Dilipbhai Shah, Chairman of Adani Group (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai on November 15 handed over Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s decision on the appointment to Shah. The decision will take effect from October 21.

In his remarks, Hai emphasised the important role of the Honorary Consul in enhancing economic, tourism and cultural cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and India, and Gujarat in particular.For his part, Shah pledged to make all-out efforts to promote Vietnam in Gujarat, intensify tourism links and explore new cooperation potential between the Indian state and Vietnamese localities, especially in economy, while working to boost people-to-people exchanges.In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Shah said as a senior leader of Adani Group, he will do his best to foster trade ties between the two countries.Both Vietnam and India hold important geo-political positions with long coastlines, he said, noting that the two countries have a lot of potential for collaboration in seaports, logistics, IT, finance, garment and textile, and agriculture.The Honorary Consul also stressed that he will utilise his networks to promote strategic connection projects, particularly in infrastructure and pharmacy, as Gujarat is a centre of pharmaceutical production of India.Adani Group is an integrated business conglomerate in India, and the first Indian group to have committed US$10 billion in investment in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus