US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate visits Ben Tre

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry (left) visits a cocoa production and processing facility in Chau Thanh District, Ben Tre Province. (Photo: VNA/VNS) At the working session, Le Duc Tho, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said Ben Tre is heavily affected by climate change, including sea level rise.



He said that saline intrusion, which tends to increase, is leaving a big impact on local residents’ lives and production.

Tho said the province wants the US to help Vietnam, including Ben Tre province, build works to prevent and mitigate the effects of climate change.

As Ben Tre has enormous potential for developing renewable energy, he proposed to the US side to cooperate to promote the exploitation of the energy potential of the province in the coming time and to help it to improve the quality of human resources in this field at the same time.

For his part, Kerry said Vietnam, including Ben Tre province, has the advantage to develop wind and solar energy, adding that this will be an advantage for both countries to work together in the future.

The same day, Kerry and his entourage surveyed a landslide site in Con Nhan and Bao Thuan sea dyke in Ba Tri district.

They also visited Pacifico Sunpro Ben Tre Wind Power Plant in Binh Dai district’s Thoi Thuan commune and a cocoa production and processing facility in Chau Thanh district.