US pledges additional 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Vietnam

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) yesterday held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris during her three-day visit to Vietnam. Photo: VNA/VNS

With the additional donation, the total vaccines given by the US has reached 6 million doses.

Harris also committed an additional US$23 million in technical assistance and programmatic support to assist Vietnam’s efforts to fight the pandemic, bringing the total assistance provided since the start of the pandemic to nearly $44 million.

This assistance will accelerate equitable access to and delivery of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines, strengthen Vietnam's health system to respond to Covid-19, and build capacity to detect and monitor Covid-19 and future disease threats. USAID also provided the Vietnam Red Cross $1 million to reduce the impacts and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in vulnerable communities, according to the White House.

Vice President Harris highly appreciated the efforts of the Vietnamese Government in controlling and responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, affirming that the United States will continue to provide substantive support for Vietnam to effectively respond to the pandemic and disease risks, maintaining the global supply chain without disruption.

Welcoming the US Vice President to Vietnam, PM Chinh said the visit is more significant against the grim backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, as well as in Southeast Asia and in Vietnam.

He affirmed Vietnam perseveres with the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations to be a good friend, a reliable partner and a responsible partner of the international community.

“Vietnam attaches great importance to the relations with the US, one of our most important partners. Vietnam wishes to continue developing the Comprehensive Partnership and add substance, effectiveness with a long-term view towards stability to this relationship on the basis of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political system in the interest of mutual benefit,” he said.

Chinh thanked US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Harris and the US people for donating such a vast quantity of vaccines and medical hardware to Vietnam in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

The US support is extremely timely and invaluable as the pandemic is developing in complex ways in the south of Vietnam, including HCMC, he said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her pleasure to visit Vietnam for the first time and emphasised that the US attaches importance to the Comprehensive Partnership with Vietnam on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and each other's political institutions.

She reaffirmed that the US will support a strong, independent, and prosperous Việt Nam and is committed to continuing to promote deeper, more stable and solid relations in the future.

PM Chinh emphasised that Vietnam considers economy and trade as a pillar and driving force of Vietnam- US relations.

He proposed the two sides continue to strengthen co-operation within the framework of the Vietnam-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), and at the same time consider the possibility of establishing a new economic and trade co-operation framework to promote harmonious and sustainable trade cooperation.

“The Vietnamese Government is always ready to create all favourable conditions for US companies to do business in Vietnam and wants the US to facilitate Vietnamese businesses to invest in the US.”

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the support and long-term commitment of the US to help Vietnam overcome the consequences of the war in Vietnam, including Agent Orange/dioxin decontamination projects, which had long-term effects on many Vietnamese families.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister proposed the US side increase the provision of scholarships to Vietnamese students and continue to promote co-operation in science - high technology, focusing on the medical and health sciences, especially the pharmaceutical industry, agricultural biotechnology, post-harvest technology, space innovation and co-operation for civil purposes.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Vietnam is one of the US' top 10 trading partners. That is a big area of focus for US in Southeast Asia and, in particular, in Vietnam.

Harris affirmed that the relationship between the two countries in economy and security is being strengthened.

She emphasised that the US Government will continue to prioritise promoting co-operation with Vietnam in economy - trade, climate change, science - technology, cooperation in civil space, and health.

She said the US will continue to support Vietnam in overcoming war consequences, strengthening Vietnam-US co-operation in United Nations peacekeeping activities, and enhancing the capacity of maritime security as well as development co-operation.

While exchanging views on international and regional situations, the two leaders affirmed ASEAN's central role in the East Sea, Mekong and Myanmar issues, and emphasised the principle of respecting international laws in handling regional issues.

“Our two countries share a common vision for the future of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“We are grateful for Vietnam's constructive leadership in upholding freedom of the seas. And we will continue to work with you to push back against threats to the rule-based international order,” Harris said.

Regarding climate change issues, PM Chinh said that this is a global issue, so a global approach is needed.

Vietnam is determined and strongly committed to responding to climate change, developing a sustainable and green economy, and gradually reducing carbon emissions in line with the country’s development conditions.