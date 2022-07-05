US Independence Day marked in HCMC

Marie C. Damour, Consul General of the US in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Organized by the HCMC Vietnam-US Friendship Association, the event reflected the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the people of the United States.



President of the city’s Vietnam-US Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong said the universal values of independence-freedom-friendship of the US Declaration of Independence are good values that all countries agree on, especially the principle that "all human beings are born equal. Everyone has the right to live and the right to pursue happiness.”



Referring to activities of the association in promoting people-to-people diplomacy between the two sides, she said that it has coordinated with Xua va Nay (Past & Present) magazine to publish a book in English titled “200 years of Vietnam-US relations”, adding that this is a historical and cultural work marking the good relationship between the two countries.



Addressing the event, Marie C. Damour, Consul General of the US in HCMC, highly appreciated the efforts during the past 20 years of the city’s Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-US Friendship Association in tightening people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.



She expressed her wish that in the coming time, Vietnam will continue to create favorable conditions for US businesses to invest in diverse fields such as trade and investment, education, health care and energy.



The US and Vietnam have a common commitment to peace and security and can work together to overcome challenges and conquer the future as partners, she said.







VNA