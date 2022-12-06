US businesses urged to boost Vietnam-US ties in trade, defense, security

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

The move was also expected to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter the US market and increase US investment in Vietnam, Lam said while receiving an USABC delegation in Hanoi on December 6.



He emphasized that Vietnam always considers the US a leading partner with high potential in techniques, sciences and technologies and that Vietnam wants to expand and strengthen practical and effective cooperation with the US in areas, particularly infrastructure development, technology transfer, human resource development and experience sharing.



The Ministry of Public Security hoped that USABC can connect businesses to discuss the possibility of promoting cooperation and sharing experience with the ministry in specialized areas and procurement of high-quality products, Lam said.



The minister also proposed the USABC and US businesses support Vietnam to deeply participate in the global supply chain in information technology, digital economy, and green growth.



They were urged to actively contribute to promoting and realizing cooperation commitments and initiatives between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US in economy, trade, maritime security and aviation.



Lam also called for stronger cooperation between US businesses and the Ministry of Public Security in the security industry, including new-generation professional technical equipment, telecommunications products, IT, fire prevention, search and rescue and hi-tech products.



The two sides are expected to strengthen public-private cooperation with US enterprises in cyber security, share experience and transfer technologies and solutions on cyber-attack detection, warning, prevention and control, data security, digital investigation, and the collection, analysis and recovery of electronic evidence.

VNA