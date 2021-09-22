UNGA 76: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends general debate’s opening session

Themed "Building resilience through hope – to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations”, the event saw heads of state/government, prime ministers and high-ranking representatives from 193 member states, the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General along with leaders of international and regional organisations and international financial institutions.



Participants discussed and put forth solutions and proposals to address global issues of common concern such as impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery and sustainable development, hotspots in regions, and non-traditional challenges, including climate change and food security.

President of UNGA 76 Abdulla Shahid. (Photo: AFP) Addressing the event, President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla pledged to boost international cooperation in order to cope with and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, toward the sustainability. He stressed the need to increase global efforts to respond to climate change, reduce poverty, promote and protect human rights, ensuring no one is left behind.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutuerres called for the international community’s prompt actions and cooperation to seek solutions to a series of crises such as Covid-19 and climate change. He emphasised priority to speeding up the implementation of sustainable development goals, and promoting equal access to Covid-19 vaccines.



The annual high-level general debate will last till September 27.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to delivered a speech on September 22 afternoon (New York time), in which he proposes comprehensive, long-term solutions to urgent international issues, contributing to maintaining global peace and security and promoting sustainable and inclusive development in the globe.



On the occasion, President Phuc will have meetings with senior leaders of countries, international organisations, and join summits within the framework of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session.



On the sidelines of the general debate, President Phuc met with Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Martin.