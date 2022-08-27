UN commends Vietnam’s seriousness in fulfilling climate commitments

UN Special Adviser to the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of the Climate Action Team Selwin Hart hands over the UN Secretary General's letter to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang to transfer it to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in May 2022. (Photo: VNA) At a meeting on August 25 with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Hart noted his hope that Vietnam will reap positive results in the negotiations for the establishment of a partnership in energy transition, and that the Southeast Asian nation will continue to make strong commitments at COP27 slated for November.



The UN will further support Vietnam in energy transition, resource mobilisation and technology transfer to achieve the commitments, he pledged.

For his part, Giang said Vietnam will mobilise all necessary domestic and foreign financial resources to realise its COP26 commitments.

Apart from the transition to renewable energy, Vietnam hopes for a comprehensive approach in climate change response, under which employment, social welfare and living standards of disadvantaged groups are ensured, he continued.

Giang called on the UN to help Vietnam promote the transfer of technology and knowledge from the countries that are strong in the fields, along with financial support from the UN.