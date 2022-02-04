UK proud to be side-by-side with Vietnam

British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City cum Director of the Department of International Trade Emily Hamblin



Ms. EMILY HAMBLIN: It is too early to talk about the impact of UKVFTA on bilateral investment and trade activities but I feel very happy with the initial positive signs.

I have had wonderful memories about my first Tet holiday in Vietnam. My family and I enjoyed Lunar New Year Eve in Ho Chi Minh City. I was very impressed with the decorations and festival activities during the Tet holiday, especially the lion dragon dance performance in the streets attracting my three-year-old boy.



Besides, we tried to make Banh Tet, a cylindrical glutinous rice cake, at home.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is still a challenge, I believe that we will have more and more expectations in the new year, especially when the relationship between the UK and Vietnam has blossomed.



On the occasion of the New Year Eve, I wish Vietnamese people good health and happiness, wish readers of SGGP Newspaper a year full of optimism, energy and success, for yourself and your beloved ones.







In the first nine months of 2021, the bilateral trade turn-over surged 16 percent over the same period of 2020 which is considered a remarkable achievement amid the complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.UKVFTA provides an excellent platform to promote growth, including 65 percent of tariffs being removed. The figure will be lifted to 99 percent when the agreement is fully implemented. Therefore, Vietnam shall save £114 million (US$151 million) in tax payment every year when the country’s goods are exported to the UK and vice versa while the UK shall save £36 million (US$48 million).With 94 percent of agricultural tax lines having been removed, Vietnamese agricultural products, including rice and fruits will have more chances to be exported in the UK. Besides, the British investors will also have opportunities to look for investment and export opportunities in the Southeast Asian country in fields of information and technology, renewable energy, education and health care.The main content of Global Britain policy is to always reinvest in British relationships as an open, outgoing and trusted partner.Amid the current global situation, the UK is aware of relying on relations in the Indian and Pacific regions, including Southeast Asia in progress of becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy in 2025.The UK is delighted to become the first dialogue partner of ASEAN after over 20 years and strives to strengthen the relationship with ASEAN, including Vietnam in terms of politics, culture and society, economy.In addition, the UK is very happy that Vietnam, a member country of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), supports the UK to join the CPTPP signatories and the Southeast Asian country is an important strategic partner of the UK in the Asia-Pacific region.In 2021, the UK – Vietnam strategic partnership relationship was reinforced by the visits of five British ministers and the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond, especially, the visit to the UK of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) as well as witness massive cooperation agreements between the two sides.The UK is looking forward to 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relationship establishment.Solution for climate change will be on the top priorities based on the commitment of the Vietnamese Prime Minister at COP26. I am very happy as Vietnam sets a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, supports the initiatives of forest protection as well as renewable energy transformation, supports climate change adaption in residential communities and reduces methane emissions.The UK is willing to support Vietnam in implementing these ambitions, including access to international financial sources for climate; sharing experiences in fields of renewable energy and offshore wind power.Vietnam has huge potentiality for renewable energy and wind power. We hope to see many large projects to be approved by functional agencies to open more opportunities for international investors from the private sector. We will continue to plan cooperation programs on emission reduction and climate change adaption.Besides, trading cooperation development between the two countries is on the top priorities of the UK. The European country will take advantage of UKVFTA as well as participation in CPTPP to promote trade cooperation with Vietnam.Renewable energy, smart infrastructure development, financial services, health care, education, agriculture and technology are also the priority fields of the UK in Vietnam.The UK will provide high-tech solutions and support green development in the low-carbon economy. As for Ho Chi Minh City, the UK will continue to supply technologies to support durable solutions in the fields of public transportation, flooding control and assist the city in terms of financial services to contribute in materializing the ambition of developing the city into the financial hub of the region.In addition, the UK will focus on supporting Vietnam to develop open social values such as gender equality promotion and LGBT community support; cooperating in general security targets and growth of Vietnam; assisting Vietnam to obtain the target of becoming a high average income country by 2025.The UK is always taking the lead in activities of the Covid-19 pandemic fight in the world. The country has supported advanced technology application to cope with the challenge from Covid-19 as well as equally distribute the vaccine doses to everyone. Therefore, the UK has invested £90 million (US$119 million) to support the development of vaccine Oxford – AstraZeneca.In addition, the UK is proud to be one of the world’s biggest sponsors for COVAX facility - a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines which has provided vaccine doses for developing countries, including Vietnam.In 2021, the UK gave the Southeast Asian country 415,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses in August and an extra of nearly 320,000 shots in mid-December.In mid-October of 2021, the country announced a medical equipment and supplies support package worth £500,000 (US$663,000) to help needy people and accelerate economic recovery in Vietnam. Besides, the UK has also established a center for research and disease control in the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City to support educational and training programs and enhance the competence and capacity of Vietnamese medical staff.Remarkably, the UK is the first country to share all the documents related to education and training related to the Covid-19 pandemic to Vietnam.The UK hoped to continue to share its own experiences on vaccine implementation and genetic testing to ensure the success of Vietnamese medical programs. The country is proud to be side-by-side with Vietnam to overcome this tough time.

By Do Van- Translated by Huyen Huong