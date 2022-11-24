Ugandan President begins official visit to Vietnam

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a high-ranking delegation of the Republic of Uganda arrived in Hanoi on November 23 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

During his stay in Vietnam, President Museveni is scheduled to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, witness the signing of cooperation documents, and pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

He will also visit FPT Corporation, Vietnam’s leading IT firm, and the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and attend the Vietnam-Uganda Business Forum.

The visit, the first by a head of State between Vietnam and Uganda, will be an important milestone in the bilateral ties. It takes place in the context of the two countries looking towards the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (February 9, 1973).

It is expected to open up cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the time ahead.

The two sides will use the occasion to review multi-faceted cooperation and set out specific measures to raise the efficiency of collaboration in the coming time.

