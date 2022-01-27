Top legislator sends greetings on Australia Day

Flags of Vietnam (L) and Australia (Source: crossed-flag-pins.com)



In his letter, Hue expressed his delight at the growing strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

He wrote engagements between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Australian House of Representatives and Senate has been developed on the basis of the cooperation agreement signed between the NA and the Parliament of Australia in 2013.The top legislator also affirmed his readiness to work with Speaker of the House of Representatives Andrew Wallace and President of the Senate Slade Brockman in reinforcing the parliamentary ties to be on par with the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership for the sake of the two countries' people and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamplus