Top legislator meets parliamentary leaders of Singapore, Azerbaijan, Belarus

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich (Photo: VNA)



During Mr. Hue’s meeting with Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich, he affirmed Vietnam always treasures its relations with traditional friends, including Belarus.



To deepen the bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in economics, trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and consider parliamentary collaboration an important channel in the Vietnam-Belarus relations.



Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Receiving Sahiba Gafarova, Mr. Hue expressed his hope that they will have more meetings and contacts bilaterally and on the sidelines of regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, given that this is the first-ever meeting of the top leaders of the two countries’ NAs.Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with traditional friends, including Azerbaijan, and appreciates the country’s great and precious support for Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence as well as its present nation building and development cause.There remains an ample room for bilateral cooperation in various fields, Hue stated, appreciating the two sides’ coordination and support at multilateral parliamentary cooperation mechanisms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).He expressed his hope to boost cooperation between the two NAs to make it one of the important pillars in the bilateral relations.Sahiba Gafarova said she is delighted to meet her Vietnamese counterpart in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, considering it a chance to discuss measures to strengthen the traditional friendship.