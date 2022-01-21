Top legislator hosts First Officer of Hungarian National Assembly

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 20 hosted a reception for First Officer of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai. (Photo: VNA)

Hue expressed his belief that Mátrai’s visit is a good start to deepen cooperative ties between the two NAs and countries.

The top legislator affirmed that the Vietnamese State and people always keep in mind Hungary’s valuable support for Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its present cause of national construction and development.

Thousands of Vietnamese officials and engineers have received training in Hungary, and many of them are holding positions in the State apparatus and agencies, he said.

Mátrai noted with pleasure the maintenance of high-level meetings, both online and in-person, between the two countries’ legislative leaders despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

She expressed a hope that the two sides will continue organizing meetings between parliament committees and friendship parliamentarians’ groups after the pandemic is brought under control to exchange information and experience in parliamentary activities. She also looked forward to the organization of the third seminar on a selected topic to bring into full play cooperation mechanisms, thus helping to raise the operational quality and efficiency of each legislature.

Apart from the diplomatic ties, Hungary attaches importance to economic links with Vietnam, Mátrai said, adding that Vietnam is an important partner of Hungary and the Central European nation wants to push ahead with projects and agreements signed during Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Vietnam in 2017.

She noted that Hungary has given Vietnam a preferential credit package worth 500 million EUR to implement development support projects, and the two countries have also partnered in health care and culture.

She expressed her delight at the construction of the Can Tho oncology hospital with funding from the Hungarian Government’s ODA loans, which is expected to be operational this year.

The official said she hopes that the Hungarian cultural centre in Hanoi will soon be augurated so that Hungary can share its achievements in science, culture and arts with Vietnamese people.

NA Chairman Hue lauded the achievements Hungary has recorded over the past years, especially in the pandemic combat, the maintenance of activities, including legislative activities, and socio-economic development, which he said elevates the country’s prestige and image in the region and the world at large.

He praised Hungary’s role in the signing and ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and noted that Hungary has been the first country in the European Union (EU) to approve the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

The Vietnamese NA will work to accelerate and supervise the disbursement of the credit package provided by Hungary, Hue said, suggesting the two legislatures reach more comprehensive cooperation agreements to contribute to advancing cooperation between Vietnam and Hungary in a pragmatic and effective manner.

The same day, the First Officer of the Hungarian NA met with Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Thuong noted a hope that the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership as well as the relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance Party will prosper across spheres in the time ahead.

Mátrai, for her part, stressed that Hungary attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, and regards Vietnam as a leading important partner in Southeast Asia.

The two sides briefed each other on the situation of their respective parties and countries, and exchanged experience in Party building, the pandemic combat, economic recovery and national development.

They also compared notes on measures to foster relations between the parties and the two countries in the coming time.

Vietnamplus