Top legislator arrives in New Delhi, beginning official visit to India

At a welcome ceremony held for Chairman of the Nation Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue at the Palam military airport in New Delhi (Photo: VNA)

Hue’s current official visit to India aims at further consolidating and promoting the Vietnam-India relationship, which is at its finest stage since the establishment of diplomatic relations. It also affirms that Vietnam is willing to, together with India, open a new and more effective period of their ties.



Demonstrating the NA's active and positive work serving external relations affairs, the visit shows that Vietnam is a friend and a reliable partner of India and that Vietnam is ready to cooperate with India in contribution to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.



While in India, the Vietnamese top legislator is scheduled to hold talks with Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, and meet with Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also receive leaders of the Communist Party of India and attend a ceremony marking the 5th anniversary of the two nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership, among other activities.



Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relation in 1972 and upgraded the ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They are working to implement an action program materializing the partnership for 2021-2023. They always support each other and regularly exchange delegation across all levels, particularly high-level ones.



Their bilateral trade grew 16 percent on an annual basis between 2008 and 2013. India is one of the 10 biggest partners of Vietnam, with two-way trade reaching US$9.67 billion last year, and nearly $11 billion as of October 2021.



By October, India ranked 26th out of 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 310 projects worth some $910 million. Vietnam also invested in nine projects in India with total capital of nearly $6.03 million.



Over the past years, the nations’ parliamentary ties have been consolidated, significantly contributing to enhancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership. The Vietnamese legislature and India’s Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) signed a cooperation agreement in 2016.







VNA