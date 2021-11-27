Switzerland hopes for early signing of FTA between Vietnam, EFTA

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin at the joint press conference. (Photo: VNA)



The Presidents agreed to elevate the two nations’ 2019 letter of intent on innovation, science and technology to a protocol on innovation. Therefore, Vietnam welcomes Swiss companies to cooperate with the Southeast Asian country in innovation and digital economy.



The Swiss President said he wanted to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) similar to the deal that Vietnam signed with the European Union, thereby eliminating barriers to goods circulation between the two countries. Another priority is to build a favourable legal framework and effectively enforce intellectual property rights, he said, adding that these are factors that will strongly attract Swiss investors to invest in Vietnam.



President Parmelin informed that he and President Phuc had agreed to assign the heads of the two negotiating teams to accelerate the talks on the EFTA-Vietnam FTA.

