State President attends Cuban vaccine handover ceremony

The 1.05 million doses of Abdala vaccine made by Cuba arrive at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi on September 25 evening (Photo: VNA)

Right after his landing, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Health and the Vietnam Fatherland Front held a ceremony to hand over and to receive vaccines and medical equipment and materials for the fight against the Covid-19 transported to Vietnam on his special plane.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang affirmed that the President’s working trip achieved all the targets set. It clearly extended the message of friendship and faithfulness with the traditional friend Cuba and of a dynamic, self-reliant Vietnam that always strives for peace and development.



One of the prominent and practical achievements of the trip is the support from the international community, especially to Vietnam’s pandemic fight and the socio-economic restoration and development.



Besides the 1.05 million doses of Abdala vaccine from Cuba transported by the special plane, foreign countries and partners committed and provided another 1.5 million doses to Vietnam and the US committed a large quantity of vaccines to Vietnam through the COVAX mechanism in the time to come.



In his working session with the Pfizer, the company committed to provide all the 31 million doses of the vaccine contracted with Vietnam right in this year and 20 million doses for children when data are sufficient. Besides vaccine doses, many partners helped Vietnam with medical equipment valued at US$8.8 million.



In the witness of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the token of the Abdala vaccine, ventilators and other medical equipment was handed to Do Van Chien, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Miniter of Health Nguyen Thanh Long; and Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien.