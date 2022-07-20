State leader welcomes WB Managing Director of Operations

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg at the meeting in Hanoi on July 19. (Photo: VNA)

He thanked the WB for its significant assistance for Vietnam in poverty reduction, socio-economic infrastructure development and many important national programs.

Appreciating the WB’s help with the building of the Vietnam 2035 report, launched in 2016, the host leader asked the bank to continue helping the country make the Vietnam 2045 report with a long-term development vision, especially amid the changing international and regional situation, the Covid-19 pandemic’s impacts and Vietnam’s development goals by 2030 and 2045.

He highlighted Vietnam’s targeted breakthroughs in the development of infrastructure, human resources and institutions, calling on the WB to assist the country in the three aspects, particularly developing infrastructure, including important infrastructure facilities that can help Vietnam develop strongly in the time ahead.

As Vietnam is one of the countries highly vulnerable to climate change, President Phuc asked the bank to help it respond to the challenges threatening the livelihoods of millions of Vietnamese people.

The State leader also expressed his hope that the WB will provide technical and financial support for the formation of a carbon-free economy and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Vietnam pledges to work closely with the WB to implement cooperation programs in the time ahead, including in disbursing official development assistance (ODA) capital, he said, suggesting the bank create a more favorable mechanism to facilitate this process.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg and other officials pose for a photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Trotsenburg noted with satisfaction the close and successful bilateral partnership, saying the WB hopes to maintain an important role in helping with Vietnam’s development.

He said the WB pays attention to assisting countries in long-term development. It is ready to cooperate in building the Vietnam 2045 report and will do its utmost to seek necessary resources for this study.

Replying to his host’s call for help to achieve the targeted breakthroughs, the WB official underlined the bank’s readiness to work with Vietnam in these regards.

The WB is also making reports on climate change impacts on 25 countries, including Vietnam. The report for Vietnam, which has been completed, gives several recommendations about climate change response as well as short- and long-term solutions to this phenomenon.

The bank is ready to work with Vietnam to carry out the initiatives and solutions suggested in this report, he added.

