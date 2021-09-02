Senior leaders of states congratulate Vietnam on National Day

In the letters, foreign leaders highly appreciated Vietnam’s great achievements of historical significance and comprehensive developments in the national construction and defense over the past 76 years under the bright leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam; notably the 35-year journey of renovation and international integration, the successful 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, great efforts in responding to Covid-19 pandemic outbreaks from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to maintain economic development and social stability.
Besides, the senior leaders of each country are willing to join Vietnam in boosting traditional friendship relations between Vietnam and Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea respectively to bring practical and mutual benefits for the nations’ people.